Wodonga Council will host a viewing of the Socceroos match, after Border residents' calls for a public live screening of the game.
The Socceroos will take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup at 6am on Sunday.
A Wodonga Council spokeswoman said the match would be screened on the big screen in The Cube Wodonga Courtyard.
"People are encouraged to bring their own chairs or rugs," she said.
The news was welcomed by soccer fan Ben Jorgensen, who previously used social media to call for Albury Council to live screen the game.
"Oh my god, that's amazing!" the Albury resident said.
"Seeing what one centralised location has been able to do to bring people together, specifically in Melbourne has been inspiring and pretty much every capital city has planned a live site," he said.
"Because the screen is there people can come together and be a part of that game and share that moment with other like-minded people."
He hoped The Cube courtyard would be as packed as the Carols by Candlelight events on the Border.
Albury Council service leader business and lifestyle Ambrose Glass said the game would not be screened in Albury's QEII Square, despite Mr Jorgensen's call.
"There are numerous logistical challenges in arranging a public broadcast event at short notice," he said.
"Council are encouraging our community to support local businesses and sporting organisations who might be hosting events for Australia's World Cup games."
Meanwhile, Holbrook's Riverina Hotel will open from 5.30am on Sunday for people to watch the game live, as two Argentinian backpackers have found a home working and living at the pub.
"The girls are pretty excited because they're playing against Australia and living in Australia," said pub owner Matthew Oates.
"I'm pretty sure we're going to get flogged, but the locals are still giving them flack."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
