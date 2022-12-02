A North East hotel, brewery and nature experience business have been recognised as Victoria's best in their chosen sectors of tourism.
The hotel was rated the state's best 4-4.5 star deluxe accommodation provider, which was a huge thrill for owner Wendy Lester.
"It was a great night. There was about 1000 people there and I was very surprised to win because it was a strong category," she said.
"It's against metropolitan hotels as well, so it was very good to be recognised.
"We won this award quite a few years ago, but we haven't been in it for quite a while."
Billson's took out the Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries category, while Alpine Nature Experience won the Ecotourism and Unique Accommodation awards.
Falls Creek Alpine Resort claimed bronze for Major Tourist Attractions, while Moira Shire Council was a Local Government Award for Tourism finalist.
"Taking home bronze recognises the immense contribution made by our community, stakeholders, and business operators. They've remained committed to delivering visitors and guests a year-round mountain adventure experience unparalleled in the Australian alps, despite the most challenging of circumstances in recent years," FCAR chief executive Stuart Smythe said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
