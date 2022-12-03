'Cop ram' case put over to next year, accused man remains in jail refused bail

A case involving a South Albury man accused of ramming a police car has been adjourned for several weeks.
The matters of Matthew Sullivan, who remains in jail bail refused, have been listed for a further mention before Albury Local Court on January 24.
Sullivan, 34, did not appear before magistrate Chris Halburd this week.
He faces several charges, including using an offensive weapon in company to prevent detention.
These relate to a incident in Ebden Street on August 22 at 1.45pm during which Sullivan allegedly reversed a Holden Cruz into a police vehicle before crashing into a garage.
Two other people - a man and a woman - were also arrested and charged.
One was Stephen Christopher Keaton, who previously pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving and a second offence of disqualified driving.
