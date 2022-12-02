The Border Mail
The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide held it's final hearing day in Wagga on Thursday

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
December 2 2022 - 1:00pm
Commission Chair Nick Kaldas visiting the First Recruit Training Battalion at Kapooka on Monday morning before the first Wagga hearing. Picture supplied

The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide held its final hearing day in Wagga on Thursday, bringing to a end four days of confronting testimony.

Local News

