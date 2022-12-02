Lavington will be out to make up for lost time away to Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
The Panthers are the only team to play just three games, although they hold down second spot.
The first four rounds were washed out.
Lavington's round eight clash against St Patrick's was abandoned due to the wet weather in the lead-up, while it had the bye last week.
When the Panthers last played, they posted a strong total of 7-210 and dismissed East Albury for 180.
East is away to Tallangatta, with the pair battling for a spot at the bottom of the top six, heading towards the halfway mark on December 10.
Elsewhere, New City hosts the only winless team in Corowa, Belvoir is home to Wodonga Raiders, while Wodonga travels to North Albury.
The ladder is (after round nine): North Albury 39 points (five wins, no losses), Lavington 33, St Patrick's 33, Albury 30, Belvoir 27, East Albury 24; Tallangatta 21, Wodonga 18, Wodonga Raiders 18, New City 15, Corowa 12 (four losses).
