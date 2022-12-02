Two hospitalised after gas leak in room at Atura Hotel in Albury

Two people have been hospitalised after being overcome by gas at an Albury hotel.
Emergency services were called to Atura on Dean Street about 10.15am on Friday.
Two staff members who were investigating a strong ammonia smell were overcome by refrigerant gas at a room on the second floor.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the two men were taken to hospital.
Fire crews attended the building with breathing apparatus to ensure the property was safe.
About 20 people were evacuated from the site.
Emergency services cleared the scene after more than two hours at the site.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the property was ventilated and other rooms inspected to ensure they were safe.
"We used gas detectors to ensure there was no further hazard," he said.
"There was a very strong ammonia type smell, it's a very pungent gas.
"There was some sort of leak from the refrigerator in the room."
