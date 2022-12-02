The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Two hospitalised after gas leak in room at Atura Hotel in Albury

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters and paramedics were called to the site on Friday morning. Picture by Ash Smith

Two people have been hospitalised after being overcome by gas at an Albury hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.