When your best bat hasn't yet conjured up his usual ruinous form, most skippers would be alarmed.
Not Daniel Terlich.
The Henty captain notes though older brother Shannon, whose batting average has sat in the 40s or higher over the past three seasons, hasn't quite hit his straps, it creates opportunity for other members to get stuck in.
"'Shanno' hasn't fired this year which I think is actually a good thing for us," Terlich said.
"It gives everyone else an opportunity to hold up an end and do what they have to do."
Shannon Terlich hit 466 runs for the Swampies in just 10 games in the 2021/22 season, and 563 the season prior.
Though Henty haven't been able to rely on the damaging opener as much of late, other contributors don't extend to just the batting front.
"Young Cameron Terlich has opened the bowling for us this year, I've only had the chance to watch him bowl in the game against Osborne," Terlich said.
"He didn't go for many runs and bowled eight overs straight, there was no real point in taking him off.
"He's been really good."
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Swampies meet Culcairn in round eight, and view it as a prime chance to crack into the top three by producing a result over the Lions.
But a hint of retribution lingers.
Last week Culcairn decimated Henty by 141 runs in Sunday's T20 match, courtesy of an beaten 137 from Wade King.
Despite the defeat, Terlich is buoyant heading into the rematch.
"Last Sunday we got a bit of a touch up, but I think with the side we're going into it with I think we'll be right," he said.
"We're fairly confident with the side."
"If we can win this one and next week, it gives us a really good base heading into next year.
"There's about five games after Christmas, so that would put us in that second or third territory which is a great spot to be in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.