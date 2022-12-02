World Cup fever has taken hold ahead of Australia's blockbuster clash with Argentina on Sunday morning.
The Socceroos will make history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time if they can find a way past Lionel Messi and the South American heavyweights.
Wins against Tunisia and Denmark have created a swell of momentum behind the national team and the region has its alarm clocks set for the 6am kick-off.
"I've had great pleasure in having my son, Jack, up watching the games with me," Albury United legend and Murray United coach Cade Webb said.
"He's riding the waves of emotion and it's been fantastic watching the Socceroos.
"There's no pressure on us, the pressure's on Argentina.
"We've done well to get out of the group and there's a massive step ahead but one that should be a good challenge for us.
"We're the fifth-ranked sport in the country so we bat well above our average.
"A lot of people get on board and support the team when we're winning and it would be really nice to get a World Cup out here in a number of years to showcase what we have out here.
"There's an opportunity now for us to do more at grassroots level and that's only going to put us in good stead for years to come.
"The more success we get for the Aussies, it's only going to benefit us with football in NSW and Victoria really starting to grow the game at grassroots level and then filtering into schools and clubs."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Murray's technical director Brian Vanega, who also plays for Albury Hotspurs, was born in Australia to Argentinian parents and is hoping the 1978 and 1986 world champions can avoid a major upset at the hands of a Socceroos side 35 places beneath them in the FIFA rankings.
"If Australia find a way to get up, which is a possibility, I'll be very quiet on social media and you might not get an answer if you try to call me," Vanega laughed.
"We've had our ups and downs already.
"We've had this a few times, we come into a tournament as favourites and then get a bit of a shock early on (losing to Saudi Arabia).
"There was a bit of doom and gloom after that first game but we've recovered well.
"Whilst I was born here, watching Argentina at the World Cup was a huge part of my childhood.
"I've always been hanging for us to go all the way to the final and actually win it.
"At the same time, I'm happy to see Australia reach the second round and do well.
"It gives our kids an opportunity to watch the coverage on free-to-air TV and to get excited about the sport.
"I coach locally so I'm doing all I can in that aspect to improve football here but my heart just leans to Argentina on this occasion."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.