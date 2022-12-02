In-form bowler Gurinder Sandhu has signed a new two-year deal with the Sydney Thunder, ahead of the Border's New Years Eve match in the Big Bash.
The Thunder will host Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday, December 31, from 3.30pm.
"Gurinder had an outstanding 2021-22 summer for Sydney Thunder and also his adopted state, Queensland and he consistently proved himself in all conditions and against top quality opposition," Head of Sydney Thunder Andrew Gilchrist said.
Sandhu had an outstanding BBL|11, capturing 18 wickets in 11 matches - including a hat-trick against Perth Scorchers - at a phenomenal strike rate of 13.
"At the beginning of last season, it felt like I was on my last chance," Sandhu suggested.
"The year before I was delisted for a state contract, and a week before the BBL started I picked up a replacement contract with the Sydney Sixers, for which I was extremely thankful."
