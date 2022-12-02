The Border Mail

Sydney Thunder's Gurinder Sandhu signs two-year deal, ahead of Border game

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 1:44pm
Gurinder Sandhu will clock up his ninth season in the Big Bash, which starts on December 13. Picture by Mark Metcalfe, Getty Images.

In-form bowler Gurinder Sandhu has signed a new two-year deal with the Sydney Thunder, ahead of the Border's New Years Eve match in the Big Bash.

