Woman, 88, asleep in Wangaratta home during burglary and theft

By Myrtleford Court
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 1:53pm
Angela Pressnell

A woman accused of breaking into an 88-year-old's home while they were asleep inside remains in custody.

