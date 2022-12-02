Woman, 88, asleep in Wangaratta home during burglary and theft

A woman accused of breaking into an 88-year-old's home while they were asleep inside remains in custody.
Angela Pressnell, 29, was charged after allegedly targeting the victim's Mather Street home in Wangaratta early Wednesday morning.
The Border woman allegedly stole a vehicle, a credit card, and other items, which have been recovered and returned to the victim.
Pressnell's matter was heard in Myrtleford court briefly on Friday and she will return to Wangaratta court on Wednesday next week.
The court heard she was withdrawing from drugs following her arrest.
She was represented by lawyer Chirag Patel, who did not seek bail.
