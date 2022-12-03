Bruce Forbes has several compelling reasons for his Christmas delivery to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre on Friday.
The co-owner of Billabong Recycling has lost two loved ones to cancer recently and so he commissioned an upcycled Christmas tree and snowman from the not-for-profit arm of the business to bring a little festive cheer to patients and staff.
The Billabong Assistance Group supports employees with a disability to learn how to upcycle items such as wooden pallets, bathtubs and sinks, according to co-owner Heather Goesch.
They've been busy making many wooden Christmas trees and decorations as well as 10 mud kitchens for preschools and child care centres in the region, she said.
Mr Forbes and Ms Goesch, who run the Return and Earn automated depot in Catherine Crescent, Lavington, make a point of employing staff with established disabilities.
They employ about 35 people who have previously found it difficult to find employment in the mainstream job market, according to Ms Goesch.
And they are all very proud of the fact they are about to hit a major milestone of 10 million containers recycled since the business opened last year.
Ms Goesch said the companies were keen to support not only the cancer centre but other charities, clubs and sporting groups in the Albury surrounds.
"We will pick up 10-cent refundable containers for free and give the recipient the money or donate the cash to a charity of their choosing," she said.
"We hate that some people just put the items in the recycling bin because when this happens Albury does not get the benefit of that money."
Billabong Recycling already has arrangements with many organisations locally to collect recyclable items, process them and donate the cash directly back to them.
