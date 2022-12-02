The Border Mail
Crook leaves empty handed after ram raid at Wodonga business

By Local News
Updated December 2 2022 - 7:06pm, first published 7:00pm
Crime scene officers at the business on Friday following the incident on Thursday night.

Police are seeking information after a Wodonga business was targeted in a bungled ram raid on Thursday night.

