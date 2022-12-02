Crook leaves empty handed after ram raid at Wodonga business

Police are seeking information after a Wodonga business was targeted in a bungled ram raid on Thursday night.
The Romet Road property was smashed by a vehicle about 11pm.
A man with a tattoo on his left leg, from his knee to his ankle, went inside the business.
They entered through a roller door, which was damaged by the impact, but left empty handed after about a minute.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The offender was unable to get the car inside the property, which has previously been targeted.
Police attended the business, including crime scene officers who examined the business yesterday morning.
Crime scene officers also examined a vehicle with missing plates nearby, but it's unclear if it was linked.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.