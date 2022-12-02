Tales from old Wodonga cop shop's early days

More from Max Gray, Detective Sergeant (retired), as told in 2000.
In 1966, the new Wodonga Police Station was built but lay empty and idle for about three months.
The reason given was that no furniture was available.
It was not until Keith Bradbury, the parliamentary member for North Eastern Province, discovered the situation during a visit that, a matter of a few days later, a train load of furniture arrived four days before Christmas.
The station was opened on December 23, 1966.
The old station was vacated, pulled down and is now a car yard.
The new station in Elgin Street was built in front of the new court house, which was operating at least 12 months before.
Some of the early Justices of the Peace who sat on the Wodonga bench when I first came to Wodonga were Charles Pollard, Alec Reid, Jack Hore, Russell Dawson, Thor Erlandsen, Robert Wiltshire, Colonel ABS Collins, John Schubert, Jack Mylon, Jack Maher, Rex Chamberlain and Cyril Collins.
We had some unusual decisions made, and sometimes the offenders would appeal to the County Court against the decisions made. Anything of a real serious nature would be adjourned to the magistrates' day.
This system no longer exists but it suited the times and the government of the day did not object, so it was in fact cheap labour as the JPs did not get paid. It was an honorary position.
There were also some unusual actions taken by the justices.
One of them did not like young men appearing before the bench wearing long hair.
One day, he "ordered" me to take two of them to the barber's shop and have their hair cut before he would even hear their case. This was done, and when they reappeared feeling upset about having their long hair cut, he glared down at them and said: "Now that's better. Mr Gray, proceed with the prosecution."
Another was always of the same mind when convicting anyone who appeared before him. In passing sentence he would always say firmly: "sentenced to six months."
