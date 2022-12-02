A CHERISHED memorial at Tintaldra to World War I diggers, the Avenue of Honour trees which in 2020 were devastated by bushfires, has been replaced and relaunched at a ceremony on Friday.
About 60 onlookers and Australian Defence Force personnel gathered to tell and hear yarns from descendants of the Vogel family, which has links to the town going back to the mid-1800s, and other community members.
The Tintaldra community, Corryong RSL, Towong Council and the state government all pitched in to replant new maple trees at a site near the hotel to replace the trees so severely damaged by fire they were deemed to be unsafe and had to be felled by Victorian Regional Roads.
Barb Costello, nee Vogel, who is one of the oldest surviving members of the Vogel family which has a nearby plaque dedicated to it, said the new avenue had been a labour of love for the community.
"This has been a very important, wonderful day for a lot of families around here - it was terrible when the original trees were devastated, but now we have this," Mrs Costello said.
Her son, Justin, agreed, while his wife, Tania, said "We've created something new that is worth looking at - it's a joint effort".
Justin Costello said: "This is a reflection of the fallen, and, of course, the ones who returned.
"It's been a real community project that connects everyone here.
"We've all worked on the project, there's been enormous community engagement."
Major Mark Robinson in his speech paid tribute to the commitment the region had shown to the war effort last century and recently, and drew parallels between the avenue and the recent history of Australia.
"Multiple men and women from the upper Murray region, have continued on the tradition of the soldiers serving through the Korea War, the Vietnam War, peacekeeping operations in Rwanda and East Timor, and the most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan," Maj Robinson said.
"Looking at the history of the Avenue of Honour, it is hard not to draw comparisons to key events in Australia's history. Forged from war, destroyed through fires, and finally ravaged by disease, it is almost uncanny how it parallels Australia's recent history.
"And equally, from all those trials, adversity and loss, time and again Australians find a way to pull together and show solidarity and compassion.
"They been able to re-grow and show renewed strength and re-forged bonds.
"With the opening of the avenue we can look back and reflect on the past while having optimism for the future."
