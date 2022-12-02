The Border Mail
Tintaldra Avenue of Honour is reborn as community bands together

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated December 2 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 7:00pm
ADF personnel march down the new Avenue of Honour after lone pine was planted by war veteran Ray Waters from the Corryong RSL. Picture by Mark Jesser

A CHERISHED memorial at Tintaldra to World War I diggers, the Avenue of Honour trees which in 2020 were devastated by bushfires, has been replaced and relaunched at a ceremony on Friday.

