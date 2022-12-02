'Treason' flagged during Bright chiropractor's pandemic court case

A Bright chiropractor facing charges stemming back to the pandemic has made an interesting appearance in Myrtleford court, flanked by nearly 20 supporters.
Anthony Herman and Human Performance Factor, of which he is director, are being prosecuted by the Department of Health.
Herman, who tried to get a prosecutor arrested for misprision of treason on Friday and asked a supporter to do the same, is charged with hindering or obstructing an authorised officer.
The business is also charged with the same offence, failing to comply with a pandemic order, direction or requirement, and failing to comply with the directions of an authorised officer.
Herman said he disputed that the charges had been served, asked what the charges against him were, and flagged that the validity of the charges was in dispute.
Those in the Myrtleford Magistrates Court on Friday - which had been the scene of protests by Herman and his supporters - laughed and talked during the proceedings.
"I control these proceedings, not you," magistrate Ian Watkins said when Herman flagged misprision of treason.
"I'm not going down that pathway Mr Herman."
The court heard health officers had attended Herman's business and noticed the chief health officer's directions were not being complied with.
The company's matters will return to court on March 24, while Herman's matters were adjourned for a one-day hearing at Wangaratta on June 22.
Shouting could be heard outside the court on Friday after the matters were adjourned.
