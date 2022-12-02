The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Matt Sharp: Premiership player named in Lavington side to face Albury at Billson Park

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington welcome Matt Sharp back to the side on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Matt Sharp makes his return to provincial cricket this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.