Matt Sharp makes his return to provincial cricket this weekend.
Part of Lavington's premiership-winning side in 2020/21, Sharp stepped away last season to give his full attention to coaching Holbrook's footballers.
But having clinched the Hume League flag in September, his name is back on the Panthers team sheet for Saturday's game against Albury at Billson Park.
"The big man's back," Lavington captain Dave Tassell beamed.
"He'll be pretty rusty but fingers crossed he does alright!
"As soon as we announced it last night, there was a bit of a buzz around the group.
"Everyone knows what he's capable of doing, it'll probably take him a little bit of time to get back into it but we're rapt.
"Especially losing Nathan (Brown, to injury), that gives us a lot of stability up the top when he's firing.
"He's obviously very busy with his football stuff but he told us early in the season he was going to try to get a few games in.
"That's massive for us, especially with our game plan, trying to be a little bit more solid up the top.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"He's the perfect man for that."
Sharp takes his place in an undefeated Panthers side following their wins over Wodonga Raiders, Corowa and East Albury but ex-Albury quick Tassell knows getting a result on his old stomping ground will be easier said than done.
"I don't feel like we match-up at Billson Park as well as we do at Lavi just because of the flatter wicket," Tassell admitted.
"Ross Dixon has got them playing really well at their home ground so that's a massive credit to them.
"They really like to bat first, put a decent score on the board and try to strangle you through the middle overs on an outfield that's quite hard to run singles.
"A lot of teams go there and get a little bit trigger-happy, seeing the short boundaries, but we'll just stick to the same game plan we've had for the last three games.
"We'll put massive emphasis on our top four doing the job for us and we've got firepower down the back end to be able to do some damage when the ball gets a little bit older.
"A strength of ours over the last three games has been our ability to bat a little bit deeper.
"A big goal of ours has been to make sure we're in a really good spot for when we start getting our blokes back at the back end of the season."
