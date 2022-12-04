A FORMER Moira councillor says breaking the shire up into two areas makes more sense than a push to have Yarrawonga become a separate municipality.
John Lawless was commenting in response to a petition calling for Yarrawonga to split from Moira Council which was formed in 1994 via the mergers of Nathalia, Numurkah, Cobram, Tungamah and Yarrawonga shires.
He said the latter three should unite and Nathalia and Numurkah go into Shepparton Council.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Yarrawonga and Cobram have, even though people in Yarrawonga don't want to admit it, a community of interest," Mr Lawless said.
He said that would have a better chance of approval from the Victorian government, although he added the prospect of a demerger would be harder under a re-elected Labor administration than the Coalition.
Petitioner Yarrawonga father Johnny Leary rejected Mr Lawless' proposal.
"I think that's terrible," Mr Leary said.
"Yarrawonga is the jewel in the crown in Moira Shire, we provide 40 per cent of rates revenue and the spending we get out of rates revenue is terrible.
"The whole problem is the Cobram-centric nature of Moira."
Mr Leary was motivated to create the petition after being fed up with poor facilities, such as the swimming pool and basketball stadium, which had not been updated since he was a child and were now being used by his daughter and two sons.
He wants to amass 5000 signatures and then fundraise for a strategic plan, which may cost up to $80,000, to set out the case for a break-up to the Victorian Local Government Minister.
Mr Leary said the minister Melissa Horne had indicated a strong level of community support was needed for her to take any action.
Named Yexit, a pun on Brexit, Yarrawonga leaving is seen as akin to Delatite Shire splitting into Benalla and Mansfield councils in 2002.
The petition is online at change.org and copies will be at Yarrawonga businesses over summer.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.