When talking of greatest debut AFL seasons, names such as Nathan Buckley, Joel Selwood and Chris Grant spring to mind.
Buckley's maturity beyond his years, Grant's unheard of marksmanship and Selwood displaying the mentality which would lead to a long and illustrious career for Geelong.
However, a case could be made for one of the border's very own.
Keeley Skepper recently took out Carlton's Rookie of the Year in her first season, and though results didn't favour the Blues in 2022, the 18-year-old bolted straight from the AFLW draft almost directly into the squad.
Playing nine of Carlton's 10 matches throughout the season, the Wodonga talent first debuted in a thrilling one point win over Essendon in round two.
She'd go on to receive a rising star nomination for her round four performance against Fremantle, racking up a season best 14 disposals during the 32-all draw.
Skepper would eventually finish the Blues' campaign with an average of 10.9 touches and 8.4 kicks while chipping in with three goals, placing the medium forward as a standout contender for the club's Rookie of the Year award which she'd eventually win.
As for her first experience stepping out as an AFLW player - that was like riding a bike.
"The night before there were a few nerves driving to the game, but once I was in the rooms the team got around me," she said.
"I wasn't too nervous going out, I was more just excited to get out there and play to be honest."
Skepper was almost a ready made professional by the time she'd first throw on the Carlton jersey.
After all, the former Murray Bushranger had picked up Vic Country's Most Valuable Player award at the national championships and was named in the under-18 All-Australian team before anyone could blink.
However, even she admits there have been aspects of the elite game which have propped up as definite learning curves in her breakout year.
"It was a big difference professionally (stepping up from the NAB League) in terms of doing the right things," she said.
"Gym recovery and eating were important, but we had all the right tools at Carlton so it was pretty easy to follow along which was good.
"The strength work as well, me being a smaller body I got fatigued pretty easily so hopefully I can get into the gym and get big in this off season."
A transition off the field also took some adjusting to for Skepper.
Moving from the city to the country as a teenager takes a lot of doing, and like during a match, her teammates were there to assist.
"Jess Dal Pos and Darcy Vescio were really helpful on and off the field," she said.
"When I had to move into my new house, they helped me out with getting a fridge and stuff like that.
"On the field, Mimi Hill, Abbie McKay on the field and our captain Kez (Kerryn Hamilton) were big helps; I could probably name the whole team to be honest but everyone has been so helpful and the way they go about it is amazing."
With her debut season done and dusted, Skepper isn't resting on her laurels.
She's voiced a desire to improve personally off the back of an award-winning showing and is bullish about Carlton's chances in 2023.
"It's good to get acknowledged for the hard work I put in during the NAB League season and good to follow that through into AFLW," she said.
"(The season) was a bit disappointing in terms of the win loss ratio, but I'm really excited about what's forward of us. Everyone is really dedicated and we really want to win.
"Next year, hopefully it's all going to be on the up and everyone should jump on our bandwagon because we're going to be good."
