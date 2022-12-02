The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Keeley Skepper reflects on debut AFLW season with Carlton

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 2 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border talent Keeley Skepper took out Carlton AFLW's Rookie of the Year award. Picture by Jonothan Di Maggio

When talking of greatest debut AFL seasons, names such as Nathan Buckley, Joel Selwood and Chris Grant spring to mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.