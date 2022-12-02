The Ovens and Murray's newest signing has vowed to bring his colourful personality to the league.
Wangaratta Rovers confirmed the signing of Tom Baulch, better known as Prime Train on social media after his fitness company, on Wednesday.
Baulch, who turned only 23 last Saturday, has more than 200,000 followers on social media, which is considered a major influencer.
"I'm super energetic, high octane, I'm pretty loud," he revealed.
"In Australia, especially, some people think, 'God damn, who does this kid think he is'?. You have to be self confident to do what I do.
I'm super energetic ... if you love me or hate me, it's something that I'm going to bring.- Tom Baulch
"Absolutely (I will bring colour), no matter if you love me or hate me, it's something that I'm going to bring.
"I've got the long hair, the mullet, sometimes I'm extremely flashy (when I play), I like to kick a nice goal or try and take a hangar, usually drop them (laughs), I'll still jump as high as I can.
"I'll bring my own cameras, putting some footage over different social platforms."
Fitness fanatic Baulch, who trains at least three times a day, is powerfully built at 188cms and 85kgs.
He's trained high profile athletes, including Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell.
"I train athletes specifically for their sport, but there's other arms of the business, apart from training programs, including gym apparel and supplements," he explained.
Baulch decided to use social media to his advantage.
"I just thought, 'I don't want to be up at 3am being a personal trainer every day'.
"My passion has always been working with athletes.
"I thought, 'how can I start this (growing the business) and the only way I know how is social media after having grown up with it'."
However, Baulch admits he's learnt some lessons after receiving a suspension by AFL NT after drinking a beer during a game.
"It was 45 degrees, we were down by 100 points, it was the last game of the season, there was five minutes left, it wasn't the first time the crowd wanted me to have a beer, I thought, 'bugger it'.
"I had no problems with the suspension and it's definitely something I won't do again.
"I know I said I've got confidence, but at the same time, there's got to be a balance of humility and being grateful."
A clever half-forward, Baulch has spoken with AFL clubs after spending time with East Perth in the WAFL Colts and playing a handful of games with Aspley in the VFL.
But one club told him it was not interested in his social media activities.
"Their words were, 'I don't think you'll fit in with the culture at our club'," he offered.
"Another message I try to send to kids is there's only 100 people who get picked up every year in the Draft, if you don't get picked up, there's still plenty of opportunities, you can still play at a high level, still train really hard and there's no problem with not making it."
