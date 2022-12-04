YOUR SAY: Proposed Riverina state could include country Victoria

The Victorian election, with the re-election of the Daniel Andrews' Labor government, and the election of seven Greens members of Parliament, ensures that the suppression of natural resource-based industries such as irrigated agriculture and timber harvesting will not only continue, but actually accelerate and expand.
That these members of Parliament are all urban based, while the industries being suppressed are all in the country, demonstrates the cultural and economic division existing between the urban and country populations. The consequent destruction of jobs, prosperity and population in country areas demonstrates the harm being inflicted on country people via their political attachment to the urban population. That 70 members of Victoria's Legislative Assembly are urban based while only 18 are in the country means that country Victorians will never have the political power to prevent this destruction.
Like NSW, Victoria is insurmountably dominated politically by the population and politicians of its capital city. Explanations and arguments justifying the natural resource-based industries that benefit the people in country areas have to date not affected their continued suppression.
The Riverina State Group is dedicated to forming the Riverina into a state of Australia separate from NSW. This state will have authority over all the water, timber, and other resources within its area. The use of these resources will be decided by the people in the Riverina, and not by an ill-informed and far away population. That this state will be formed is certain due to the necessary defence of employment, prosperity, and population that only this state can provide.
Interestingly, there has been significant interest in The Riverina State from country Victorians. The people in both these areas are culturally and economically similar and are both suffering the same problem of urban domination. The inclusion of country Victoria in The Riverina State is possible, mutually beneficial, practical, and welcome.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Stroke Foundation's annual physical fundraiser Stride4Stroke has raised more than $320,000 this year. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the 1619 participants from across Australia for contributing to this incredible achievement. Approximately 75 per cent of Stroke Foundation's income came from donations and bequests, mostly from survivors, their families and networks.
More than 445,000 Australians are living with the impact of stroke. If you can donate regularly to our work, even a small amount, you will help ease the burden on survivors and their families. We would very much appreciate your support.
The federal Nationals have just demonstrated they are out of touch with the people of Australia by rejecting support for the Uluru Statement From the Heart. Keep in mind they are only politicians playing political games with the populous of Australia.
Noel Pearson, on Radio National Monday, stated Jacinta Price is being manipulated by vested interests to muddy the referendum debate put forward by Labor, adding that it is disappointing the leadership of the Nationals has co-opted her ideas.
The leader, David Littleproud, stated there is no real evidence the Voice will change outcomes for Indigenous people, so until they see the details they will oppose it. His party had nine years to fix the problems but did nothing. Today on Radio National Ken Wyatt was on to say he has twice, in the Morrison government, tabled the details of the Voice. He also stated those that use this attack are lazy by not reading the report.
Some Nationals say it is racist to put this in the constitution, but for 240 years our First Nations people have suffered and still are because of the racist white institutions persisting in this country. It is time to stop this injustice.
The last federal election and the Vic state election have shown the Liberals and Nationals are almost obsolete so all they can resort to is cheap, hurtful, divisive and mistruths to try to remain relevant.
The people of Australia will decide on the Voice advisory body, not bitter politicians.
I believe the Voice is a starting point to allow First Nations peoples a say in the affairs affecting their communities. For too long Australian governments have thought what is best for First Nations peoples and have failed to deliver. This, I believe, is an opportunity to recognise that Australia existed and was occupied before 1770/1788 and include in our constitution the oldest surviving peoples on the planet.
Why would you object to allowing First Nations peoples a say and advising the Australian governments on what is needed to bridge the gap and resolve the divide between First Nations and other communities?
