YOUR SAY: Proposed Riverina state could include country Victoria

By Letters to the Editor
December 4 2022 - 11:00am
Some Albury households received a brochure outlining The Riverina State plan recently. Picture by Mark Jesser

Make the Riverina a separate state

The Victorian election, with the re-election of the Daniel Andrews' Labor government, and the election of seven Greens members of Parliament, ensures that the suppression of natural resource-based industries such as irrigated agriculture and timber harvesting will not only continue, but actually accelerate and expand.

