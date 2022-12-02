Emma Mahady is back.
The Albury Wodonga Lady Bandits has welcomed back one of its most proficient past players with the signing of their former captain.
Mahady, 30, lands back at Lauren Jackson Stadium from Diamond Valley Eagles in the NBL1 South Conference.
The powerful guard is a huge get for the Bandits, averaging 21 points per game during the 2021 season.
Mahady's experience is sure to prove vital in the Bandits' defence of its NBL1 East championship, with the return of Opal and chief point scorer Lauren Jackson still up in the air.
Matt Paps' charges will be greatly bolstered by Mahady, who is a bonafide leader on and off the court.
"It's great to have Emma back; she's obviously a great player, a great club person and she's a local favourite so we're excited to have her come back home," Paps said.
"She brings great leadership - she was the captain for a reason.
"She'll help with the young kids coming through and the expectations as she brings a great level of training and professionalism that's going to help to continue to build the program."
Before her time at the Bandits, Mahady starred in America with the California University of Pennsylvania, averaging 14 points a game, and was fourth in the league for steals.
She was also given a honourable mention in the same season, in the WBCA All-American side.
Mahady is currently plying her trade with Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL, and will return to the border once the season finishes in March 2023.
"I spoke to her and she was keen to move back home, so we couldn't be happier to have her back at the Bandits next season," Paps said.
"I expect the majority of the team to be back from prior conversations, and we're just adding a few pieces to have a good shot at attempting to go back to back."
