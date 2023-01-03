Something told Meggan Gardner this was the right move.
The opportunity of a job in Albury grabbed her attention, but it was more than that.
She had this wish to perhaps one day move back to the country, having grown up on a farm at the very bottom of the picturesque south island of New Zealand.
Those were her salad days, a time when she would ride her horse to the cafe where she got the very first taste of what would eventually become a successful career.
Hospitality wasn't the first choice, even if the way everything has panned out would suggest nothing else would have suited her hard-working ethic and effervescent personality.
There was the time as a teenager when she sat down with a careers counsellor to try to nut-out what she could do in relation to career choices.
"I had options," she says.
"I was looking at being a traffic controller, or an eye surgeon. And she said, 'have you ever thought about doing hotels?'."
Quite simply, Meggan says, she had not.
"I thought it can't hurt to give it a go," she says.
But then just as quickly, another thought struck. 'This is it, Meggs', she told herself, "I knew it in my guts".
Meggan became a self-described global nomad, her chosen career eventually taking her right around the world.
"I'm really trying to gain as much as experience, as much as I can in this short period we call life," she explains.
All this culminated in her most recent role with Mercure Albury, a job that not only helped the now 34-year-old reconnect with her country roots but also was how she came to meet her beloved fiance, Shane McDowall.
And her time on the Border hasn't been just about her personal growth, with creating a family and becoming a mother to Molly-Jane while doing her utmost in her job.
She has also seen it as an opportunity to share her skills and insights with others, "helping the local community and businesses shine" as deputy chair of Albury Business Connect.
"I'm passionate about helping people," she says. "I really want to delve into what makes people glow inside and help them achieve it."
Meggan has four siblings but her optimism, she says, comes from her older sister, who lives with cerebral palsy.
"Whenever I think life is difficult or this is bloody hard, I think back to my sister and her life, and I think how rude it is if I don't take advantage of everything I can," she says.
"That's why I dip my toes into whatever comes my way. I have so many different careers I want to try in my life."
But Meggan says it all started when she was just a teenager. She was offered a place - "at the ripe young age of 17" - in a hotel management school.
"There's a real gift in going off on your own and travelling on your own," she says.
A day after turning 18, she moved to Hamilton Island in the heart of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, in the Whitsundays, to do her placement.
"My career went off from there," she says. "I love food and beverage, I love hospitality, experiencing different cultures and surroundings."
Meggan says growth has taught her throughout her life that "you don't need things to be happy; it's the people you have around you."
"One of the biggest challenges when I was 18, was making sure I found the balance and my work ethic. The thing was, I wanted to do everything in 24 hours, which was good because I learnt you could - and then sleep later," she said.
"I didn't know it was my true calling at the time. From there, I moved from food and beverage and worked my way up from there to housekeeping, reservations, human resources, all up until I came to Mercure Albury."
Her goal had been to become a general manager before she was 30, "and I achieved it".
Meggan says much of her inspiration in her career has come down to the people she has met along the way, one being renowned hotelier Leon Pink, who has headed-up hotels in Australia and abroad.
"I remember I looked at him and saw his dedication to his staff," Meggan says.
If she can offer any piece of advice, it would be to be "good, kind and positive".
"Find the people who are a sunshine in your life," she says. "There's always shadows in every room, try to be a light."
