Edward River mayor Peta Betts has beaten long-standing Nationals member Sandra Williams on Saturday to win preselection for the seat of Murray.
Cr Betts said she was "honoured to have been chosen" to run against incumbent Independent Helen Dalton at the NSW election in March.
"It's a great honour," Cr Betts told The Border Mail.
"I'm just absorbing all of this at the moment."
Deputy NSW premier Paul Toole who was in Deniliquin for the preselection vote, said he was thrilled Cr Betts had won the preselection.
"She's done a great job as mayor of Edward River, but now she wants to bring those skills to a wider base," Mr Toole said.
"Peta was born and bred in the Deniliquin area, she understands the Murray electorate, she's a mayor, she's been a lawyer, a successful businesswoman and also raised a family in the community."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Toole, who was mayor of Bathurst before he entered state politics in 2012, said he believed her role in local government gave her an edge.
"Being a mayor, like I used to be, just gives you a real insight into the community, she's a champion for the people," Mr Toole.
"She's going to be a fantastic candidate, she's very strong in her beliefs and that's what I want - I want local champions, I want people who are going to stand up for their community.
"And I want people who are going to listen - and that's exactly what Peta does.
"Whether people are living in Griffith or down in Tocumwal or Berrigan, she's going to ensure that she represents all those communities with their different needs."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.