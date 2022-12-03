THE iconic 27m clock tower at Albury Train Station is being restored to its former grandeur with the help of old photographs and materials uncovered during repair work four years ago.
Sections of the roof of the city landmark which is on the State Heritage Register fell into decay prompting Transport for NSW to launch a restoration program in 2018.
A department spokeswoman said work was needed to resolve water leaks in the building and the platform canopy which involved replacing the worn roof sheets.
"This project is in stage two, following the replacement of the Central East roof and north pavilion with a slate roof and iron crest in 2018 and 2019," the spokeswoman said.
"The clock tower was magnificently built, but after 140 years some elements were no longer sustainable and required repairing. This includes eight Oregon timber posts which extend from the clock room up through the top of the tower, transforming into the rounded columns of the rotunda which hold the frame of the dome.
"The exposed sections of the posts had decayed and needed replacement. This was done by splicing into the existing hardwood structure, removing the decayed timber and replacing with a new column."
The project is expected to continue into 2023.
