Workers get moving on fixing Albury's landmark train station clock tower

By Mark Jesser
December 3 2022 - 9:30pm
THE iconic 27m clock tower at Albury Train Station is being restored to its former grandeur with the help of old photographs and materials uncovered during repair work four years ago.

