The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

SES lifts emergency declaration from Hume Dam to Perricoota Station

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated December 3 2022 - 7:06pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood waters have finally gone down in Albury's Noreuil Park. Picture by James Wiltshire

A high risk declaration for the Murray River between the Hume Dam and Perricoota Station has been removed following lower river levels and reduced risk as floodwaters move downstream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.