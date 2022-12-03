A high risk declaration for the Murray River between the Hume Dam and Perricoota Station has been removed following lower river levels and reduced risk as floodwaters move downstream.
Meanwhile some previously flood-stricken areas downstream such as Noreuil Park have dried up with recent sunny weather.
The NSW SES said it has worked with several agencies to ensure the declaration would be removed as soon as it was safe to do so.
"The Murray River from the Hume Dam to Perricoota Station is no longer subject to an emergency area declaration," NSW SES Southern Zone incident controller superintendent Barry Griffiths said.
"This has been a difficult period for some residents and businesses along the river and we appreciate their understanding and tolerance as the flood waters have moved through.
"The declaration was put in place to ensure the safety of people and infrastructure along the river system."
The Murray River emergency area declaration remains in place from Perricoota Station to Nurtram Billabong as a result of the hazardous river conditions and the potential damage to levees and riverbanks."
Mr Griffiths said the SES has directed people to stay away from the areas deemed to be unsafe.
"As part of the declaration no boats can enter the emergency area and people cannot enter the area for any recreational purpose such as fishing or swimming," Mr Griffiths said.
"The declaration of the emergency area applies to all residents on both sides of the border. Neither NSW nor Victorian users are permitted on the river in this area."
