Agents from two property firms gave their best to draw a bid on a three-bedroom brick home perched on Monument Hill on Saturday but failed to rouse the half a dozen onlookers present at the auction.
Meanwhile, north at Table Top, a sprawling 2.4 hectare property with a five bedroom house fetched $1.43 million, a result "well over" the reserve price set, agent Jack Stean said.
On Monument Hill, the home on Paine Street, last sold in 2013 for an undisclosed amount, was put on the market on November 9 by Graham Howard Chapman.
"This property at Monument Hill is in a very popular area, it's about a 600 metre walk to Dean Street and about 350 metres to the monument," auctioneer Grahame Gould said at the site at 10.30am.
"It's surrounded by very nice homes in a great neighbourhood and I'm told the people here are very friendly.
"The house is on a low-maintenance block, it presents an opportunity to possibly set up an airbnb just above central Albury.
"It has polished floorboards and character."
With no opening bids at 10.40am after the spiel, after quipping "silence is golden", Mr Gould announced a vendor's bid of $575,000.
"I'll take a $10,000 rise from anywhere - we're in your hands," he said.
"The best thing to do at this stage is position yourself aggressively to be in the market.
"A lot of people drive by here and see the selling sign and if you don't move now, you'll kick yourself.
"We're in your hands now, so it's time to move and place a bid."
But no one did.
"The best way to move here is to put yourself forward so that you give yourself the opportunity to negotiate after."
But no one did.
"We'll pass this property in," Mr Gould said.
Later in the afternoon, PRD agent Kate Stevens said a potential buyer approached herself and Mr Gould and negotiations were still ongoing at time of publication.
The house was jointly listed with PRD Realty and Stewart Gould Real Estate.
At 147 Alexandra Way Table Top, the property for auction on Saturday morning last sold two years ago for an undisclosed amount.
Agent Jack Stean said about six bidders attended the auction which drew the $1.43 million bid.
At midday, a four-bedroom property at 382 Smith Street North Albury was passed in, then sold on the auction site for an undisclosed amount.
