Monument Hill home passes in, Table Top property fetches $1.43 million

By Ted Howes
Updated December 3 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 8:45pm
The three-bedroom home on Monument Hill, was passed in for $575,000 after drawing little interest from about six onlookers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Agents from two property firms gave their best to draw a bid on a three-bedroom brick home perched on Monument Hill on Saturday but failed to rouse the half a dozen onlookers present at the auction.

Ted Howes

