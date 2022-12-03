An unbeaten 81 from South African star Eben Botha steered New City to a comprehensive win over Corowa at Urana Road Oval.
Botha hit four sixes and five fours during his 107-ball stay at the crease as the Phoenix chased down their target of 184 with seven wickets and more than four overs to spare.
He put on 81 for the third wicket with Parminder Hundal (26), while Aaron Grant's patient 28 off 73 balls at the top of the order also helped lay the platform for what turned out to be a well-controlled run-chase.
"I'm always happy to contribute to the team and help to get them over the line," Botha said.
"I always go out with intent; if the bad balls are there, they need to be put away.
"But otherwise, it was about staying out there as long as possible and batting our 50 overs."
New City came into the game on the back of a round nine humiliation away to Wodonga Raiders, where they crumbled to 31 all out after being set 205.
But Daryl Tuffey's side looked more switched on here, limiting Corowa to a score the visitors felt was below-par on a good wicket - and so it proved to be.
Jarred Lane led the way with 53, following on from his unbeaten century against Tallangatta seven days earlier.
Lane was supported by English openers Arthur Godsal (36) and Mitchell Wagstaff (27), before assistant coach Jarryd Hatton raced to just 21 off 13 balls.
But Tendai Maruma cleaned up the tail with 3-27 and there were two wickets apiece for Botha and Grant, while Tuffey's seven overs went for just eight runs.
"I think, with the way we've been batting, anything over 150 was going to take a special effort from us," Botha admitted.
"Now that we've won the game, we can say they were 30 short but going into it, our main focus was just to bat 50 overs."
New City have now won more games than they did in the whole of 2021/22 but Tuffey is pushing hard to raise expectations among the playing group in a bid to find a consistently higher level.
"Momentum is key," Botha said.
"We don't want to be a team that's up one week and down the next.
"If we can string a few results together, things will change for us in the future.
"We've got a game (away to East Albury on Saturday) and then a break so hopefully after that, we can get into the top six."
New City also beat Corowa in the second-grade match at Ball Park, dismissing the hosts for just 86 after setting them a target of 158.
The wickets were taken by Riley Semmens (3-26), Steven Davies (2-3), Samuel Bruce (2-16), Gurjinder Sandhu (2-21) and Muhammad Ammar Shabbir (1-18).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.