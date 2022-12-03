The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Eben Botha's 81 helps New City beat Corowa by seven wickets

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 3 2022 - 8:44pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An unbeaten 81 from South African star Eben Botha steered New City to a comprehensive win over Corowa at Urana Road Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.