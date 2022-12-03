Sebastian Botes ripped through Lavington's top order as the Panthers tasted defeat for the first time this season.
The English quick had 4-1 at one stage and finished with outstanding figures of 5-13 from 10 overs.
Botes saw off Chris Galvin, Matt Sharp, Oscar Lyons, Ryan Brown and Jordan Rhodes, with the visitors slumping to 4/10 and 5/26 before Sam Harris and Jayden Beaumont steadied the Lavington ship.
Harris faced 112 balls for his 42, while Beaumont made 35 off 60 in a partnership worth 77.
But that spell by Botes had done the damage and the visitors were all out for 128 in the 48th over.
"It was important to stay consistent, bowl dots and try frustrate the batsmen," Botes said.
"It was moving quite a bit, so it was quite tough and I was trying to get the ball to do as much as I could.
"You start feeling less tired (once the wickets start falling), you feel like you can bowl all day."
Caleb Martin picked up 2-26, with Ross Dixon and Brandon Diplock also chipping in before Albury set about their run-chase.
Nicholas Roebuck dismissed openers John Spencer and Kade Brown but the injury-hit Panthers simply didn't have enough runs to play with as the home side edged towards their target.
Nat Sariman dropped anchor in the middle, his unbeaten 29 from 87 balls complemented by a rather quicker 33 from Alex Popko, once again operating in the middle-order, as Albury wrapped up victory by six wickets.
"Billson's a ground where it's a true test of character more than anything else," Sariman said.
"We back ourselves on Billson every week, we love it here and we know that anyone who comes here has got to really pull their finger out and play hard cricket to get the job done against us.
"We were really set up well today by the big fella (Botes), he had the ball on a string, got it talking and he really made it tough for them with the new ball, taking five fantastic poles.
"That put Lavi on the back foot.
"To their credit, Sam Harris and Jayden Beaumont batted really well but it was just about occupying the crease today and sometimes being happy with just taking the one.
"Even though it's a small ground, it's tough to score here."
Albury are second on the ladder at the halfway stage of the season.having won four games and lost two, with the rest washed out.
"It's not always about the runs you score in total but it's when and how you get them," Sariman said.
"It was really satisfying today, on that wicket, to stand there and pretty much say 'this is it.'"
