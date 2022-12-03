The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Seb Botes' five-wicket haul sets up Albury for a convincing win over Lavington

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 3 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sebastian Botes ripped through Lavington's top order as the Panthers tasted defeat for the first time this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.