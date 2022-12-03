Shoaibh Shaikh led the way with a run-a-ball 87 as Tallangatta proved too good for East Albury.
The Indian opener carried his bat at Rowen Park, hitting 10 fours and three sixes for the Bushies in a seven-wicket triumph.
Shaikh put on 71 for the first wicket with Englishman John Oswell, who raced to 39 off 34 balls, before Phil Neville came in and made a more circumspect 22.
Tallangatta needed just 32.3 overs to reach their target of 175.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Oswell had earlier claimed four catches and a stumping as the Crows slipped from 2/105 to 174 all out.
Matt Tom (44) and Salinda Ushan Perera (49) underlined their class but only one other visiting player passed 20.
Manjit Singh Kalsi picked up 3-38 and there were two wickets each for Sam Stephens, Fraser Bremner and captain Matthew Armstrong.
It's now three wins in a row for the Bushies, who lost their first three games of a rain-delayed season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.