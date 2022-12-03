Premiership hopefuls Belvoir continued their strong start with a seven-wicket win over Wodonga Raiders.
A century partnership between Drew Cameron and Joe Cooke carried the Eagles to their fourth win of the season and third place.
Cameron (56) and Cooke (54) took the game away from Raiders after they'd reduced Belvoir, chasing 148 at Kelly Park, to 2/11.
"Raiders definitely had their chances but we found a way to win the moments that mattered," Cameron said.
"From the halfway mark of their innings, we got on top, strangled them and forced them into mistakes.
"They got off to a good start with the ball but we counter-punched with Joe and myself.
"It wasn't an easy batting wicket but if you get in, past 20-25 balls, you can score pretty quickly once you get the pace of the wicket."
Cooke joined Cameron with the score 3/36 and Belvoir still needing 112.
"We love batting together," Cameron said.
"We had that one big target but we broke it down into 20-run blocks and didn't look past that.
"It was quite hot, the first energy-sapping heat we've had this season, but we stayed pretty grounded and it didn't feel like a big chase."
Belvoir have won four of their first six games and are just three points behind second-placed Albury.
"We've got pretty good belief," Cameron said.
"We want to be in the conversation with St Pat's, North Albury and Albury and to do that, you've got to keep chalking up the wins.
"It's pleasing to be 4-2, of course, but it's so tight you can't get carried away."
