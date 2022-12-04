Corowa-Rutherglen young gun Kaelan Bradtke has been given a dream opportunity to earn the final spot on Richmond's AFL list.
The 21-year-old starts training with the Tigers on Tuesday and is reportedly up against Quinton Narkle for the vacant jumper after he was delisted by Geelong.
Bradtke booted 39 goals for the Roos in 2022, represented the Ovens and Murray and played two VFL games for the Sydney Swans.
He'll be with Richmond until the end of January and could be signed during the supplemental selection period.
"I didn't have much expectation going into the draft but I got a call saying they were going to look at me as a supplement player," Bradtke explained.
"I'll go down and train with them over a certain period of time so they can have a further look at me in person instead of just watching the vision and my testing results.
"I'll train with the AFL boys and see how I match up against them.
"It was out of the blue and it's so exciting.
"It was good to see Joey (Richards) get picked up in the draft but I didn't really expect anything to happen or for my name to get read out.
"Before the rookie draft started, I found out Richmond were interested in me training with them for a little bit to see how I go towards that last list spot."
The Roos will miss Bradtke, on and off the field, but he goes with their full support.
"It's incredibly exciting to see KB get an AFL opportunity," Corowa-Rutherglen team-mate and board member Jason Marks said.
"We believe he will take it with both hands being the kind of player he is.
"KB is one of the most loved characters, from one of the most loved families, in the Corowa area so the entire community is getting behind him.
"He's completely untapped; he's got the capability to do just about anything on the field.
"There's been a couple of games where he, at 21 years old, has completely turned the game on its head. He's one of the best talents I've ever played with.
"Playing here has given KB the exposure to be put up against some of the top quality players we come up against in our competition.
"For him to take that opportunity in a really difficult position, playing centre half-forward and ruck for our team against some of these ex-AFL and VFL players, it speaks volumes for him."
Bradtke's last game was against Myrtleford at John Foord Oval; now he's about to hit the training track with some of the game's biggest names.
"It'll be a good experience to be around such a high-quality program and get to learn from the people in the system," Bradtke said.
"Even just to rub shoulders with Jack Riewoldt and Tom Lynch will be crazy.
"I remember going to the footy this year, it was Brisbane-Richmond and they came back from I don't know how many points down.
"Watching them play that day and watching them come back, it was incredible."
The start of one chapter means the end of another.
"Corowa's my home club and I've got so many good memories there," Bradtke said.
"It will be a bit sad but, that being said, it's a great opportunity to further my football and develop a lot more skills.
"Whether that means going back to Corowa when I'm a bit older, it's 100 percent something I would do."
