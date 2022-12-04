Two half-century stands in the top order guided Baranduda to a 50-run win over Bethanga on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
Dan Dixon struck 87 from 82 deliveries, including two sixes and 10 boundaries, while Vince Moran (37) and Mitch Ryan (36) chipped in as the home team compiled 5-212 from its 40 overs.
Bethanga replied with 162.
"It's something we've been looking for in our top order to do for a little while now, but their openers Robbo (Jack Robinson) and Brodie Sirl bowled really well, but we got through that and increased as we went along and laid a platform," club president Ryan suggested.
He combined with Dixon for an 87-run stand for the second wicket, while the latter and Moran contributed 68.
Sirl nabbed 3-42 from eight overs.
Meanwhile, the first century of Josh Goodwin's career saw Kiewa topple Barnawartha Chiltern with almost 500 runs for the match.
The opener smashed an unbeaten 134 from 123 balls, with three sixes and 12 fours, as the home outfit rattled its way to 5-284.
The Miners responded with 8-207.
"He was a bit slow getting off the mark, he trudged along, but he really got going around that 80-mark, once he got that 100, from about 110 he put that extra 24 runs on pretty quickly," younger brother and fellow opener Scott Goodwin explained.
"He was pretty knackered actually getting through the whole lot of it."
After a mild spring, a number of players through the various CAW competitions found the warm weather a battle.
"We really try and build around one person, whoever is going on the day, and Josh was the one going, so we worked around him," co-captain Scott Goodwin offered.
The siblings combined for 73 runs, before Josh Goodwin and co-skipper Josh Bartel (60) posted a 132-run stand.
Mark Doolan (65 from 79) and Ashton Brookes (45) played well, while Scott Goodwin rounded out a fine double of 41 and 2-22.
Dederang claimed a five-wicket win over Mount Beauty.
The visitors won the toss and racked up 190 as opener Greg McLennan starred with 81 from only 62 balls, hammering two sixes and 14 boundaries.
Dederang's Ryan Barker nabbed 3-24.
Barker and Mark Nichol opened with a 77-run stand, with the latter's 47 and Barker's 37 crucial in the 5-192.
And Eskdale toppled Howlong.
The home side was dismissed for only 91, No. 7 Ben Dedic with 37, while Haydon Wilson was miserly with 3-9 from eight overs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Eskdale captain Jye Hodgkin guided his outfit to its first win, by four wickets, with a patient 39 not out from 93 balls.
