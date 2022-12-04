The Border Mail
Baranduda beats Bethanga by 50 runs in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated December 4 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 11:24am
Baranduda's Dan Dixon hit 52 runs in boundaries and he shows why with an aggressive square cut in the win against Bethanga on Saturday. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Two half-century stands in the top order guided Baranduda to a 50-run win over Bethanga on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.

