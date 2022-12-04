The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Henty defeats Culcairn by seven wickets in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 4 2022 - 2:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henty's Daniel Terlich was difficult to score against, taking 2-9 from eight overs, and he celebrates one of those wickets. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Henty swept past a severely understrength Culcairn on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.