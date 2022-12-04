Henty swept past a severely understrength Culcairn on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume.
The visitors raced past the total for the loss of only three wickets from 21 overs.
"We didn't have Riley and Lachie, along with Mitch Way and Brodie Lieschke, so we were missing a couple of batters and a couple of bowlers," captain Vince Chaffey revealed.
The experienced opener top-scored with 31, while No. 7 Ollie Wood contributed 23.
The Lions couldn't handle the Terlichs as Shannon (3-25 from eight overs), Daniel (2-9 from eight) and Cameron (2-21 from 5.2) effectively ended their hopes.
Daniel Terlich completed a strong match with 27, while Bailey Armstrong chipped in with an unbeaten 27.
And to round out a tough day for Culcairn, Chaffey injured his hamstring in the field and is unlikely to play next week's final game against Osborne before the five-week Christmas-New Year break.
"There was probably four or five overs before they got the runs, I was chasing the ball down to fine leg, I felt it go (laughs), I've been expecting it to go, I've half-pinged it at training a couple of times this year," he explained.
Lockhart captain Liam Widdup admits his team blew a chance to topple Holbrook.
Lewis Bowen top-scored for the visitors with 25 as Holbrook made 134.
Clint Renner was superb with 4-12 from six overs, while Widdup nabbed 2-18.
Zac Burkinshaw looked capable of leading the club to its second win, but the home side collapsed for 92.
"We bowled pretty well, we took 6-50 after drinks," Widdup reasoned.
We bowled pretty well, we took 6-50 after drinks. We were in the run chase, but threw our wickets away, we should have won it, but played some bad shots and everyone lost their heads.- Lockhart captain Liam Widdup
"We were in the run chase, but threw our wickets away, we should have won it, but played some bad shots and everyone lost their heads."
Osborne defeated Walla in yet another low-scoring match.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, but it was hard work as Osborne crawled to 88 from 39.1 overs.
Ed Perryman and No. 8 Andrew Smith were the only players to make above 13 with 22 and 20 not out respectively.
Osborne was 2-2, but Perryman and Tom Howard steadied with a 34-run stand.
However, once the pair was separated, the team had a mini-collapse, losing 3-2, to slump to 5-38.
Three bowlers claimed two wickets apiece, including Walla vice-captain Tom Simmons, who conceded only 11 runs from his eight overs.
Simmons was the only player to hit double figures.
He made 12 from 23 balls as Walla went from a potentially winning position of 4-31 to then lose 4-0.
Harrison Hugler destroyed the lineup with 5-3 from 3.1 overs, which will take some beating as the season's best figures.
And in the final game, Brock-Burrum hit a strong total of 5-219, with The Rock Yerong Creek putting in a tremendous performance, despite falling short, with 6-200.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the final round before Christmas, The Rock will look to carry that sound batting form away to Henty, Brock-Burrum is home to Holbrook, while Rand is away to Walla.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.