Seriously ill Albury man waits in pain for two hours for an ambulance

An Albury man with serious health problems says the medical system is broken after waiting in pain for two hours for an ambulance on Sunday morning.
Brad George, who lives a short distance from the Albury hospital, called Triple-0 about 6am.
He has had a quadruple bypass, could be in heart failure, and has type-two diabetes.
The 50-year-old has been battling an infection for a week and sought an ambulance after the pain became unbearable.
"It was terrible," he said from the emergency ward on Sunday.
"The ambulances usually take about 15 minutes at worst, I've never had to wait more than 15 minutes.
"The ambulance was called at 6am and it didn't arrive until 8am.
"I just had to sit there in pain and try to position myself on my recliner and wait until the ambulance could come."
Mr George said he was within "spitting distance" of the hospital.
"The nurse and the staff are just absolutely brilliant, it's not their fault, it's the way the system is set up," he said.
"They need to burn it down and start again, it's broken.
"It's a constipated system."
Paramedics told Mr George their vehicles had been ramped up outside the hospital.
Four ambulances were visible outside the emergency ward on Sunday morning.
The vehicles have had messages written on them, including "regional communities deserve better" and "overworked, underpaid".
Mr George, who is regularly forced to attend hospital for treatment, said he had waited for six hours in a hard plastic wheelchair on Tuesday last week
"For a town of this size, we should be doing better," he said.
"I've had a quadruple bypass, I've got heart failure, I'm a type-two diabetic.
Member for Albury Justin Clancy was contacted for comment.
Comment is also being sought from NSW Ambulance.
