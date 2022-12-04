The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Seriously ill Albury man waits in pain for two hours for an ambulance

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 4 2022 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An ambulance outside the Albury hospital on Sunday. Vehicles in the area are displaying messages of frustration at health service shortcomings. Picture by Blair Thomson

An Albury man with serious health problems says the medical system is broken after waiting in pain for two hours for an ambulance on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.