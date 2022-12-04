Stingrays men extended their undefeated start to the season with a 10-6 win over Sharks on Sunday.
There was little between the sides during the first half, Stingrays coming from behind to lead 4-3 at the main break, but they stepped it up a gear in the third quarter.
They outscored Sharks 4-0 for the term and it was a crucial burst from which their rivals were unable to recover.
Elih Mutsch helped himself to four goals and there were two for Rex Gallaher, with Trent Remington, Sam Beddoes, Rhys Kilo and Tyson Mutsch also getting themselves on the scoresheet for Stingrays.
In reply, Ollie Cooper netted three times for Sharks, their other goals scored by Ben Douglass, Matt Hogan and Archie Toohey.
There were comfortable wins in the women's A-grade for Pool Pirates and Albury Tigers.
A treble from Rosie McCormack helped Pirates overwhelm Stingrays 13-1, with Tegan Miles, Macy Clark, Chelsea Isaac and Zoe Morrison all bagging doubles.
Meanwhile, Catherine Pratt and Kira Dawson scored three apiece for the Tigers in their 9-2 drubbing of Wodonga.
