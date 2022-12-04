The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Elih Mutsch scores four in Stingrays' win over Sharks

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 5 2022 - 8:53am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elih Mutsch

Stingrays men extended their undefeated start to the season with a 10-6 win over Sharks on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.