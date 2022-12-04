Borderville Circus Festival is Albury Wodonga's annual summer celebration of circus.
Borderville Circus Festival offers an exciting program of performances delivered against the backdrop of the magical Murray River and produced by the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Australia's National Youth Circus.
Each year the festival showcases the finest circus and physical theatre talent from home and overseas and premieres performances by the young acrobats of the 'Fruities'.
For more information visit http://borderville.com.au/whats-on/
