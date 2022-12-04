The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Borderville Circus Festival, Albury Wodonga's annual summer celebration of circus, begins

Mark Jesser
By Mark Jesser
Updated December 4 2022 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Borderville Circus Festival is Albury Wodonga's annual summer celebration of circus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jesser

Mark Jesser

Photojournalist

Photojournalist - The Border Mail.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.