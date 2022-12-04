North Albury's Dave Farrell showed his class as the premiers smashed the highest total of the round against Wodonga on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The long-time association star struck 63 from 71 deliveries as the home side posted 8-252.
New City's winning 3-184 was the next highest score on an ideal day in the warmest conditions of the first 10 rounds.
Wodonga was bowled out for 180 from 39.1 overs.
Farrell received terrific support from captain-coach Matt Condon, who raced to 39 from only 25 balls, before he was stumped off the bowling of Avery Weilandt.
Condon blasted three sixes and four boundaries in his quickfire innings.
Farrell's fellow opener Anthony Hartshorn (36) and Brendan Simmons (31 not out) also had handy contributions.
The Hoppers started with three successive half-century partnerships.
Hartshorn and Farrell kicked off the innings with 61 runs, the latter and Condon went four runs better and then Farrell and Ben Fulford (26) compiled a 52-run stand.
Weilandt was the seventh bowler used and was terrific with 3-45 from 10 overs.
Interestingly, the visitors opened the attack with veteran Bob Jackson, although he bowled only one over.
Farrell only stepped into the opener's role when Ash Borella was unavailable.
Weilandt was also the leading scorer for the Bulldogs.
Batting at No. 5, he produced a run-a-ball 40, comprising two sixes and five boundaries.
Openers Will Ashton and Tom Johnson provided the team with a solid start of 44 runs, but that proved the biggest stand, which was always going to make it difficult chasing five runs per over.
The pair both fell for 22 as the underrated Tom Hemsley (4-27 from 10 overs), James Smith (3-21) and Cal Langlands (3-50) claimed all the wickets.
With only two rounds left before Christmas, North still leads the competition with six straight wins, while Wodonga is third last with just the one win and four losses.
Wodonga is away to St Patrick's in round 11, while North hits the road to Wodonga Raiders.
