Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers have signed the son of former Western Bulldogs' coach Brendan McCartney.
Lockey McCartney was invited to the AFL Draft Combine in 2015, along with Gippsland Power and now Sydney Swans' star Tom Papley, but suffered a sickening on-field collision during his time with Geelong Falcons.
McCartney then spent time with Geelong's VFL list, but struggled to play as the Cats have been long-time AFL finalists.
"With his build and position, they had lots of AFL-listed guys who pushed him out no matter how well he was doing," Rovers' football operations manager Barry Sullivan offered.
McCartney boasts prodigious length with his kicking and also spent time with Prokick Australia.
"He's a really good user of the footy, very fit and given his background with Prokick, he's naturally a very good kick," Sullivan added.
It's been a big few days for the Hawks after snaring former VFL player and social media star Tom Baulch, known as Prime Train after his fitness coaching business.
The 23-year-old attended his first training session with the Hawks last Wednesday and it was obvious the influence his social media work has on the younger generation.
Baulch has already told The Border Mail he will bring colour to the Ovens and Murray, so it will be interesting to see what impact he will have on the round one gate for the Good Friday blockbuster against neighbours Wangaratta.
He's expected to play in the forward line, while McCartney is capable of filling a variety of positions, including the midfield and half-forward.
Rovers have retained the bulk of their list, although Jake McQueen's departure to Nhill as assistant coach is a major blow.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We would be at least equal (to this year) and with a lot young guys having another pre-season under their belts, like Elijah Amery, Jack Gerrish, Alex McCarthy, Jace McQuade, Paddy McNamara, all these guys and others like them will only get better and better."
We would be at least equal (to this year) and with a lot young guys having another pre-season under their belts ... will only get better and better.- Barry Sullivan
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.