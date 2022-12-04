Australia's finest horse and carriage drivers have converged on Mullengandra for the fiercely fought-out Battle of the Borders.
A total of 81 show horses and riders were involved in the three-phase, combined driving event, which drew to a close on Sunday.
Organisers said a highlight of the competition, which ran over three days, was the main prize of the prestigious Prince Philip, His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh Perpetual Memorial Trophy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Among those who made the journey to the Border were South Australians Leonie and David Hartshorne, who brought their horse Monty to an event they described as being of a "top-notch standard".
Mrs Hartshorne said the pair had travelled around Australia competing, but Mullengandra was the first of international class.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.