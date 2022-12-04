The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Three-day Battle of the Borders takes place at Mullengandra

SE
By Sophie Else
December 5 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carriage driver Max Pearce shows his finely honed skills during yesterday's round of the Battle of the Borders event. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Australia's finest horse and carriage drivers have converged on Mullengandra for the fiercely fought-out Battle of the Borders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.