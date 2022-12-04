Woman in fear after attack, which may have involved tyre iron

A man accused of attacking his partner, possibly with a tyre iron, took steps to contact her from jail in a bid to pervert the course of justice, a court has heard.
Aaron Mifsud is applying for bail over the alleged attack in Wodonga in May.
Detective Senior Constable Ben Ryan told the Wodonga Magistrate's Court the woman's mother had reported the incident, with her daughter too scared to make a statement.
Police were notified of the incident on May 9, and went to the alleged victim's home.
They saw bruising on her body and could see she was in pain.
The woman didn't want to say what had happened due to fear, but police could see the property was smashed with a television damaged, items strewn across the house and perfume bottles broken on the woman's bed.
The woman disclosed that she had been hit by her partner, Aaron Mifsud, possibly with a tyre iron.
The woman had been filmed attending a service station after the incident, visibly in pain, with Mifsud shown standing in the doorway.
The woman's mother made a statement on May 10 and provided images and text messages to officers, including a text where she said Mifsud had "made me bleed out my ears".
The victim was reluctantly taken to hospital for treatment but left, and Mifsud was arrested on May 10.
The woman texted Mifsud while he was in custody stating "I f---en love you ----" and said she wouldn't charge him.
"I know you're a good person deep down," she said.
Mifsud allegedly contacted his former partner, Jessie Mooney, in a bid to get to the victim and her mother.
"Yeah, well, you really need to work on her," he allegedly said in a call from jail.
Mifsud was recorded asking of the victim, "have you still got her in your corner?" and Mooney replied she did.
"Get her to write a stat dec because there's a lot of f---en holes in the story, isn't there," he said.
Mifsud allegedly spoke to the victim after Mooney handed her phone to the woman.
Mooney, who said she had people "sussing her out", will face court on Tuesday.
She was the alleged victim of Mifsud's violence in Albury, with charges pending and a NSW warrant out for his arrest.
Mifsud this week applied for bail to live at his parents' home, with the application to return to court on Wednesday.
"They are totally and utterly scared of him when he is on drugs," Detective Senior Constable Ryan said of Mifsud's parents.
Police intelligence suggested Mifsud had been firing guns at houses in NSW.
Mifsud remains in custody pending the outcome of his bail bid before magistrate Ian Watkins.
