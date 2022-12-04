The Border Mail
Woman in fear after attack, which may have involved tyre iron

By Wodonga Court
Updated December 4 2022 - 7:17pm, first published 4:00pm
Aaron Mifsud and Jessie Mooney.

A man accused of attacking his partner, possibly with a tyre iron, took steps to contact her from jail in a bid to pervert the course of justice, a court has heard.

