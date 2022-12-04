Man in 60s breaks leg in all terrain vehicle crash at Alma Park

A quad bike rider has broken his leg during a crash at a rural property.
Emergency services, including paramedics and firefighters, were called to the incident at Alma Park about 12.10pm on Sunday.
A man in his 60s was injured at the Mullemblah Road site when the all terrain vehicle rolled.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man suffered a broken leg and was taken to Wagga hospital.
There were limited details available, but the injuries are not considered to be life threatening.
