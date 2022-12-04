It's a big job and it's very modern in its elements, in its design and shape- Alatalo Bros' Andrew Mann
A historic site that holds great significance to the Wodonga Lutheran Parish is about to undergo a significant revamp.
That will involve a new new church being built on the same site as the original primary school back in 1992.
The Lutheran Church blessed the site in Drage Road Sunday.
The school was built by Alatalo Bros, who will also take on the project that is anticipated to cost up to $4 million.
Church volunteer Jenny Simboras said she was excited to see the church "come to fruition" as the project had been on the drawing board for quite some time. Project manager Tim Mcinnes said it had been about two to three years in the making.
"It's important to us," he said.
"It's especially important that we bless the site first because it's a symbolic gesture."
Mrs Simboras said a lot of hard work had gone into making the church a reality.
"We ask the Lord to bless the site and keep the builders safe too," she said.
The church will seat around 250 people and will include a commercial kitchen and an opportunity shop, with the build to take about 12 months.
Alatalo Bros construction manager Andrew Mann said the build would be fairly extensive and would also include a nave.
"It's a big job and it's very modern in its elements, in its design and shape," he said.
The pouring of a concrete slab is expected by the end of January, with up to 50 workers on site at any one time.
