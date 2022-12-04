The Border Mail
Wodonga's Lutheran Parish is building a new church on Drage Road

By Sophie Else
Updated December 4 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 3:39pm
It's a big job and it's very modern in its elements, in its design and shape

- Alatalo Bros' Andrew Mann
Jenny Simboras, Pastor Joshua Muller, Tim McInnes and John Alatalo bless the site in readiness for the building of a new Lutheran church in Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire.

A historic site that holds great significance to the Wodonga Lutheran Parish is about to undergo a significant revamp.

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

