Woman who stabbed her mum in chest will be out of jail by Christmas

A drug user who stabbed her mother will be home to spend time with the victim for Christmas.
Things escalated about 2pm, leading to the stabbing, with Senior immediately apologising.
"I love you mum, sorry I love you," the 42-year-old said as blood pooled on the floor of the home.
She was arrested and charged over the incident, which left the older woman bleeding from her chest.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted the victim had expressed "a strong desire" to have the attacker back in her life.
"Clearly Ms Senior has been experiencing a strong addiction to drugs, or problems with drugs, for many, many years," he said.
"I have no doubt her mother wants her daughter back - not the one who's using marijuana in the house."
Ms Dunn noted Senior had embraced programs while in custody and had completed four courses.
The magistrate ordered she continue to engage with services upon her release from jail.
He imposed a corrections order with 80 hours of unpaid work or counselling.
"All of that time can be used in improving her situation and making her the person her family wants her to be," Mr Dunn said in Wodonga Magistrate's Court.
He said if she continued with counselling, she wouldn't need to undertake unpaid work like pulling out weeds at the cemetery.
A prison term of 70 days, backdated to the date of her arrest, will have Senior released a few days before Christmas.
