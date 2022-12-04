The Border Mail
Woman who stabbed her mum in chest will be out of jail by Christmas

By Wodonga Court
Updated December 4 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 3:55pm
Karlie Senior stabbed her mother in her chest.

A drug user who stabbed her mother will be home to spend time with the victim for Christmas.

