The Border Mail

Wodonga beats Benalla in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region pennant

By Mason Bayliss
Updated December 4 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 4:09pm
Benalla's Geoff Kidd signals to his team-mates during the game against Wodonga. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga has toppled Benalla in what shaped as match of the round in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday.

