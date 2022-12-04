Wodonga has toppled Benalla in what shaped as match of the round in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday.
In ideal conditions, Benalla stayed with the home team for 60 ends but Wodonga, led by another significant win by Josh Rudd's quartet, ran away 21-shot victors.
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort also extended its winning streak with a convincing 40-shot win over Myrtleford.
YMGCR managed to win all four rinks, with James Leferve extending his winning streak with a 35-14 win, which was well supported by the in-form Scott Widdison, who saluted 22-12 over Lance Symons.
Yarrawonga Mulwala meets fellow undefeated outfit Wodonga on the road on Saturday.
Rutherglen proved too good for Kiewa, on the back of Ian Baskett's rink, the visitors ran away 29-11 to contribute to the 93-69 on the main board.
Jude Bartel's players were able to hold their heads high as the only winning rink for Kiewa.
In the last game of the round, Wangaratta chalked up another win, defeating a competitive Yarrawonga at home.
Wangaratta managed to secure three of the four rinks with a commanding 18-shot victory by Adrian Pantling.
He was well supported by wins from Ethan Fruend and Maurie Braden.
Neil Hocking managed to grab the scalp of Ian Brimblecombe as his rink grabbed a 13-shot rink win to bring the overall deficit to 21.
The regular season is now at the halfway mark with YMGCR in front.
