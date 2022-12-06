GOTAFE offers students the opportunity to change their study preference, and change their life Advertising Feature

Whether you've just finished school or are looking to get back into study, it's never too late to change the direction of your career.



There are many options out there and GOTAFE's vocational training courses can help put you on the path to where you want to be.



Our courses are designed to give you real-world experience and prepare you for your future.

Mature-age student Natasha is passionate about helping people with shared cultural backgrounds and giving back to her community.



She decided to enroll in a Certificate IV in Child, Youth and Family Intervention (CHC40313) at GOTAFE.

"I managed to gain some employment through my placement at Rumbalara Health Service. I work with families, clients, help build relationships, collaborate with other services and get to work hands-on with people.



"I feel so connected. There's always something on, footy, netball, BBQs, coffees and chats," she said.

"That was my goal, I always wanted to get there, but I did things kind of the long way around. As long as you get there, that's all that matters,."

Young go-getter Elise kick-started her career during her final year of high school by completing a Certificate II in Kitchen Operations (SIT20416) at GOTAFE.

"I love hospitality and I really want to be a flight attendant when I complete my schooling," she said.



"I thought this would be helpful in learning behind-the-scenes work as well as what we do front of house."

No matter where her career takes her, she will have transferable skills she will be able to use.



"I chose to study the kitchen operations certificate because it's recognised internationally too," she said.

"I had heard a lot of good things about doing TAFE while you're completing school.



"If you don't know what you want to do when you finish your high school education, you still have a qualification at the end of it. It opens you to so many more opportunities."

Those who are not sure what they want to do with their future can take GOTAFE's career quiz and explore their options.

With over 150 courses including free TAFE, you're sure to find something you love at GOTAFE.

