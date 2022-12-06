Inderpreet Singh grew up in a small town in South Australia, before moving to regional Victoria for high school.
A rural kid through and through, going to university had always been her dream.
But Inderpreet said she didn't always feel confident about pursuing higher education.
"I was a very nervous student. Going to uni was always my goal, but I didn't have much information. I was very stressed about whether I'd get the marks," she said.
"Getting into university seemed very competitive, very hard and very unknown."
When Inderpreet discovered La Trobe University's Pathway Program, she found the support and skills she needed to pave her way to university.
Today, Inderpreet is studying a Bachelor of Biomedical Science at La Trobe's Bendigo campus.
She's gaining hands-on experience and is passionate about her future medical career.
"Doing the Pathway Program gave me the sense that reaching university is something anyone can achieve," Inderpreet said.
"The staff taught me skills like goal setting, time management and how to de-stress from the pressures of Year 12, and the uni student mentors gave me insight into what uni was going to be like, which was very influential for me."
La Trobe's Pathway Programs are funded through philanthropic donations from local communities and alumni, and help students in their final years of high school develop fundamental life and study skills.
Inderpreet was one of the first students to complete La Trobe University's Bradford Shepparton Pathway Program.
She credits the program - and the program's donors - with making university feel attainable, and for teaching her a range of personal and professional skills.
"Donors make a big difference. You're helping someone who may think they can't get into uni achieve their dreams and goals, giving them a strong base so they can excel even more," Inderpreet said.
"Most rural kids like me, we want to stay in a rural area.
"Having rural kids study and work in rural areas helps those areas flourish. It's important for us and it benefits the community."
Inderpreet's experience is a powerful reminder that when regional students graduate, they become strong role models to those around them.
They become the highly skilled professionals and passionate local leaders their communities need.
Information on how to support students through La Trobe's Pathway Program can be found on their website at www.latrobe.edu.au/giving/regionalpathways2
Whether you've just finished school or are looking to get back into study, it's never too late to change the direction of your career.
There are many options out there and GOTAFE's vocational training courses can help put you on the path to where you want to be.
Our courses are designed to give you real-world experience and prepare you for your future.
Mature-age student Natasha is passionate about helping people with shared cultural backgrounds and giving back to her community.
She decided to enroll in a Certificate IV in Child, Youth and Family Intervention (CHC40313) at GOTAFE.
"I managed to gain some employment through my placement at Rumbalara Health Service. I work with families, clients, help build relationships, collaborate with other services and get to work hands-on with people.
"I feel so connected. There's always something on, footy, netball, BBQs, coffees and chats," she said.
"That was my goal, I always wanted to get there, but I did things kind of the long way around. As long as you get there, that's all that matters,."
Young go-getter Elise kick-started her career during her final year of high school by completing a Certificate II in Kitchen Operations (SIT20416) at GOTAFE.
"I love hospitality and I really want to be a flight attendant when I complete my schooling," she said.
"I thought this would be helpful in learning behind-the-scenes work as well as what we do front of house."
No matter where her career takes her, she will have transferable skills she will be able to use.
"I chose to study the kitchen operations certificate because it's recognised internationally too," she said.
"I had heard a lot of good things about doing TAFE while you're completing school.
"If you don't know what you want to do when you finish your high school education, you still have a qualification at the end of it. It opens you to so many more opportunities."
Those who are not sure what they want to do with their future can take GOTAFE's career quiz and explore their options.
With over 150 courses including free TAFE, you're sure to find something you love at GOTAFE.
Do the new you and choose GOTAFE to help get you there. Visit their website and apply now.