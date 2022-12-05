A plaque recognising the service from members of a North East Landcare group has been unveiled to the public.
Wises Creek-Talgarno Landcare paid tribute to all who have served the group and continue to do so since its formation in 1993, with a plaque placed at the Landcare wayside stop on Murray River Road.
Wises Creek-Talgarno Landcare president Jim de Hennin said it was a very special day for the group's members and the wider Landcare community.
Mr de Hennin spoke of the group's achievements across three decades and thanked late inaugural members Graham Lockhart, Jenny Hayes, Alan Lehmann and Rhonda Sinclair.
A special mention was made to Ms Sinclair, who came up with the idea to find a suitable rock and place and secure a plaque on it honouring Landcarers.
"Well Rhonda, we have done it," Mr de Hennin said.
Ms Sinclair's husband Hugh Duncheau unveiled the plaque with Indi MP Dr Helen Haines.
Towong Council deputy mayor David Wortmann congratulated the group on its accomplishments and Dr Haines spoke of the value of volunteers in the community and congratulated the Wises Creek-Talgarno Landcare group on its initiatives and achievements.
Previous and present Landcare facilitators Geoff McKernan, Neil Paulette, Janice Horsfall, Kylie Scanlon and Simon Feillafe, along with Towong councillor Denise Anderson, were also in attendance.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
