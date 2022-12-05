Brett McLennan will co-coach Melrose next season.
McLennan has joined Josh Fluss at the helm for what will be his second stint in charge of the Lavington-based club.
Stephen McDaid is the pair's first new recruit, crossing from treble winners Albury United, and McLennan can't wait to build on what Melrose did last season.
"Me and Flussy are best mates and we've spent a lot of time together in football," McLennan said.
"It's a big job and I know how big the job was the last time I did it so I had to be confident that I'm going to give everything.
"The players are getting younger, you don't have a lot of over-age players from 25-32 these days so you're playing a lot of younger kids at first grade level and you've got to commit to them.
"If you're not fully committed, they pick up on it, you can't expect them to commit unless you do.
"The fact we're doing it together will help and that's what got me across the line.
"I don't know if I would have taken it on by myself but doing it with my best mate, I just went 'righto, let's do this.'"
Fluss helped put a spring back into Melrose's step this year, with the 2021 wooden-spooners bouncing back to make finals.
"It's tenfold to when I took it on last year," he said.
"It was a bit of a mystery as to what we actually had in front of us and most of last season was still learning as a group and trying to build a bit of a base to work from.
"Coming into this year, we know we're already set up to a certain extent.
"Yeah, you have a couple of knocks along the way like some of the boys going to Murray United but with Brett's communication around the league and people we know, we've managed already to pick up a couple, with a lot more experience, which is going to help us get to the next level.
"This year it's more about us enjoying a bit of football together, committing to it and trying to give our knowledge and our experience to the kids and building the club as a whole, not just as a senior group."
Part of that experience will come at centre-half from McDaid, who spent five years with United after relocating from Sydney.
"He'll find a new lease of life with his football," Fluss said.
"It'll be a bit different from United where the pressure was probably a little bit higher and you're playing for spots.
"You'll see him build and enjoy his football.
"We don't just want to be competitive this year, we really want to push it."
McDaid had a conversation with Fluss this time last year.
"I ended up telling him I wanted to fight for my spot at United and prove to myself I was good enough to play in that first-grade side," he said.
"I did that until I got suspended and wasn't able to win my spot back after that.
"I decided towards the end of the year that it was going to be my last year and I was going to give it up - but I think I ended up being retired for about two weeks before Flussy texted me again.
"He said 'you've got a bit left in you' and I thought 'you know what, I do' so I thought I'd give it another year or two, see how I'm feeling and the body feels good.
"It's a good young bunch of kids and they're like sponges.
"You tell them something and they take it on straight away.
"The more we can have a few older heads who have played around the blocks for a long time, the more we can give them those little instructions, the more the team will develop through the year.
McDaid played five games in Division 1 last season with a further 10 appearances in Division 2.
"I love United but I either wasn't going to play next year or I was going to play for a different team.
"There was certainly nothing against United.
"The draw of Flussy and playing with some young blokes where I can become a bit of a leader in a team, that's what drew me into it so I'm eager to start."
