The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Belvoir's Lachie McMillan ruled out for Cricket Albury-Wodonga season

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 5 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belvoir's Lachie McMillan will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Belvoir all-rounder Lachie McMillan won't play again this season in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.