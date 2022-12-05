Belvoir all-rounder Lachie McMillan won't play again this season in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
McMillan dislocated his right shoulder while trying to field off his own bowling against St Patrick's on November 19.
He was originally told there wasn't a fracture, but recently received the bad news.
"There's a Bankart, Hill-Sachs fracture and some chipped bone as well," he revealed.
"I had an MRI last week and get the results back this week, so that will tell me if there's any ligament damage as well."
The 22-year-old was diving to stop the ball, so the extent of his injury revived memories of the late Shane Warne dislocating his shoulder in similar circumstances against England at the MCG in 2002.
It was originally thought to be career-threatening, but the legendary leg-spinner returned to become Australia's greatest wicket-taker (708).
"Unless there's some sort of miracle, I doubt I'll be playing again this season," he suggested.
"At the moment, there's no surgery required, I'll be in a sling until Christmas and then start rehab."
