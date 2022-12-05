The Border Mail
Wandiligong man Bernard Eden tests positive for Japanese encephalitis - twice

By Ted Howes
December 6 2022 - 4:00am
Wandiligong pensioner Bernard Eden has received two positive test results for Japanese encephalitis, a condition he believes was transmitted from mosquitoes breeding in his "swamp-like" property. Picture by Mark Jesser

A WANDILIGONG man who has received two positive tests for Japanese encephalitis virus and says he is suffering from severe nausea, lethargy and has lost 15 kilograms in four weeks is perplexed as to why he has received no advice on how to deal with his condition.

