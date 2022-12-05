A WANDILIGONG man who has received two positive tests for Japanese encephalitis virus and says he is suffering from severe nausea, lethargy and has lost 15 kilograms in four weeks is perplexed as to why he has received no advice on how to deal with his condition.
Bernard Eden, 78, was advised by his doctor at Myrtleford to be tested for JEV on November 9 and was notified of an initial positive result six days later.
When he underwent a second test on November 23 and received another positive result four days later he expected to be sent to hospital. Both test result documents have been viewed by The Border Mail.
"I'm just a mess, I don't know what to do, I just feel so weak," Mr Eden said. "I want to do the right thing and warn others that there is a danger of getting JEV, but I just have nothing from the Victorian government.
"The doctor has been very kind but he just says the government has advised him that I'll need to be tested again."
Mr Eden, who has previous infections from dengue fever and Ross River fever, caught during his time spent in the Solomon Islands in the 1980s, said the doctor told him a clinical "residue" from those diseases could have tainted the JEV test results.
Earlier this year, Corowa man, David Kiefel, 61, died from JEV and health authorities, particularly in NSW, over the past year have warned residents to take care around mosquito-infested locations as large areas had experienced ideal conditions for a JEV outbreak.
Mr Eden, who lives alone at his two hectare Wandiligong property, said recent heavy rain and flows from natural springs had turned his block "into a swamp".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"You hear anecdotal evidence that JEV is caught by people who live close to piggeries but there are no pigs on my property, nor on my neighbours' land, but the doctor says it can be carried by mosquitoes anywhere," he said.
"I wear a veil when I venture outside which I don't do very often because I am so weak, and cover myself with repellent.
"I just want to warn other people in this area with so many mozzies around."
The Victorian Health Department said Mr Eden's case was being probed.
"Further investigations, including additional testing, are continuing into this case," a spokesman said. "It is not a confirmed case of Japanese encephalitis virus.
"Laboratory testing for Japanese encephalitis virus is complex, and often requires confirmatory testing and expert interpretation of results. There are currently no confirmed cases of Japanese encephalitis virus in humans or animals in Victoria.
"A large proportion of people who undergo testing for Japanese encephalitis virus are not confirmed to have Japanese encephalitis virus after all testing has been completed.
"Most people who develop a Japanese encephalitis virus infection will have no symptoms, but 1 per cent can develop serious illness."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.